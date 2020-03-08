Commuters in masks at Admiralty station in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus epidemic will not end by this year, Hong Kong’s leading microbiologist says
- HKU’s Professor Yuen Kwok-yung says while mainland China’s situation is stabilising, contagion has spread worldwide and now the concern is reversed importation
- He adds that while virus has been mutating, there is no evidence to suggest it has grown more deadly
