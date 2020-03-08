The third case is a 47-year-old foreign domestic helper who worked for an infected woman. The fourth one is a 41-year-old British national who recently visited Japan and London.

Meanwhile, the University of Hong Kong is arranging virus tests for the mainland affairs minister and immigration chief, after a 38-year-old woman, the 109th case, became the first of the Hongkongers airlifted last week from Hubei province to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip Tak-kuen and Director of Immigration Erick Tsang Kwok-wai returned to Hong Kong on the same flight with the 38-year-old.

A government spokesman said Nip and Tsang were in good health.

Additional reporting by Tony Cheung