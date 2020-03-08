Coronavirus: four more confirmed cases in Hong Kong, bringing total to 113
- One of the cases is a 76-year-old man who recently visited India, another is a 41-year-old British national who had been to Japan and London
- Mainland affairs minister and immigration chief to be tested after woman airlifted last week from Hubei province diagnosed with virus
The first case is a 76-year-old man who had recently visited India. He began to have diarrhoea on March 2 and sought hospital treatment afterwards.
The second is a 55-year-old man who lives in North Point and is the husband of an infected woman.
The third case is a 47-year-old foreign domestic helper who worked for an infected woman. The fourth one is a 41-year-old British national who recently visited Japan and London.
Meanwhile, the University of Hong Kong is arranging virus tests for the mainland affairs minister and immigration chief, after a 38-year-old woman, the 109th case, became the first of the Hongkongers airlifted last week from Hubei province to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip Tak-kuen and Director of Immigration Erick Tsang Kwok-wai returned to Hong Kong on the same flight with the 38-year-old.
A government spokesman said Nip and Tsang were in good health.
Additional reporting by Tony Cheung
More to follow …