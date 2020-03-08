Police pepper spray local reporters during an operation to break up an anti-government protest in Hong Kong’s Tai Po area on March 8. Photo: Dickson Lee
Pepper spray, arrests in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district again as planned rally against coronavirus clinic turns into anti-police march
- At least three protesters were seen being taken away by officers, who moved in after marchers blocked traffic with makeshift barricades
- Opposition councillor who said he was pepper-sprayed while observing from pavement plans to raise issue at March 24 council meeting
Topic | Hong Kong protests
