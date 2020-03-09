Hong Kong now has 115 confirmed infections and one previously announced probable case. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: driver, 44, latest confirmed case in Hong Kong, bringing total to 115

  • Driver works for a 56-year-old ethnically Indian man who was confirmed to have the coronavirus last Friday
  • Health officials also say pet dog of infected woman will need to be sent to government facility for quarantine
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 6:31pm, 9 Mar, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak