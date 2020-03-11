A Cathay Pacific flight attendant is one of three people who have tentatively tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific flight attendant among three potentially new cases of infection in Hong Kong
- Medical sources say trio’s preliminary tests all returned positive results and confirmation would take number of cases in city to 123
- Flight attendant had just been to Madrid, while other two were on trip to Egypt alongside government worker who also has disease
