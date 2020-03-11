The North Point block which houses the Fook Wai Ching She temple. Photo: Sun Yeung
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Buddhist temple linked to Covid-19 cluster ‘sincerely sorry’
- North Point worship hall says its staff ‘lacked experience and have not cooperated well with the government personnel and members of the press’
- Its master, as well as several followers and their relatives, have been infected
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The North Point block which houses the Fook Wai Ching She temple. Photo: Sun Yeung