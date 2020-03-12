Dr Wong Ka-hing, controller of the Centre for Health Protection, has urged residents not to travel overseas unless absolutely necessary. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: top Hong Kong health official says WHO’s pandemic declaration changes nothing
- Centre for Health Protection controller Wong Ka-hing says city has no plans to adjust strategy in fight against virus
- Wong says experts had already branded it a pandemic as he urges residents not to travel overseas unless absolutely necessary
