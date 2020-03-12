The Ching Ming Festival, when people visit the graves of ancestors, is highly important to Hongkongers. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hongkongers urged to avoid cemeteries for tomb-sweeping festival in bid to reduce risk of infection as city records no new cases

  • Health authorities said no cases of deadly Covid-19 disease were recorded on Thursday
  • One-year-old child admitted to hospital with runny nose after his mother was earlier confirmed with virus and his father had tested positive
Sum Lok-kei and Alvin Lum

Updated: 7:35pm, 12 Mar, 2020

