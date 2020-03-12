A blood test on a Pomeranian has found there are no antibodies in the system. Photo: Facebook
First dog to test positive for coronavirus lacks antibodies expected in confirmed cases, blood sample reveals

  • Hong Kong official says the low-level infection for the Pomeranian revealed earlier still stands
  • Negative reading in blood test means no antibodies specific to the coronavirus found in the pet’s system
Sum Lok-kei and Alvin Lum

Updated: 6:59pm, 12 Mar, 2020

