Coronavirus patients have been treated at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: some recovered patients may have reduced lung function and are left gasping for air while walking briskly, Hong Kong doctors find

  • Hospital Authority releases its findings after observing the first group of discharged coronavirus patients
  • Some patients might have a drop of about 20 to 30 per cent in lung function, says medical director of Infectious Disease Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:04am, 13 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Coronavirus patients have been treated at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE