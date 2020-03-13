New measures concerning travellers to Hong Kong from parts of Europe will come in on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: at least one Hong Kong tour group will miss Friday quarantine deadline

  • The group of about 20 returning from Germany are likely to be among the first batch of city residents hit by new measures
  • Meanwhile, customers deal with last-minute cancellations or struggle to get refunds for European trips they no longer want to take
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 3:26pm, 13 Mar, 2020

