Offerings will be centralised and burned at a funeral parlour. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hongkongers’ offerings to ancestors to be centralised and burned in funeral parlour to cut crowds at private columbariums during Ching Ming Festival
- Ritual can mean a long wait for people so operators have agreed to centralise offerings and burn them at nearby funeral parlour
- Health officials have urged people to pay their tributes online or sweep graves in non-peak periods
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Offerings will be centralised and burned at a funeral parlour. Photo: Felix Wong