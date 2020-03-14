Po Leung Kuk chairman Ma Ching-nam at the charity’s headquarters in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
You may have heard of Hong Kong’s leading charity Po Leung Kuk, but do you know what they actually do? If not, chairman Ma Ching-nam is hoping to change that
- Handing out face masks to elderly residents in Tseung Kwan O part of plan to raise the organisation’s profile
- Other initiatives include tag rugby event where special needs students can play alongside their able peers
