Customs officers on Saturday arrested four people from pharmacies in Wan Chai and Causeway Bay for selling masks with dangerous levels of bacterial count. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong customs officials arrest four persons for selling masks with dangerous bacterial count
- The masks – with bacterial count exceeding limit by 0.4 to 11.5 times – could be dangerous for the elderly, children or those with weak immunity
- Two brands came from Turkey and Nepal, while the source of two other brands are still under investigation
