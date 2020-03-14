Health officials at Heng Tai House in Fu Heng Estate in Tai Po. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: another public housing estate in Hong Kong under scrutiny after new case from same block as earlier confirmed patients
- Medical source says residents from flats numbered 13 on all floors in Heng Tai House at Fu Heng Estate in Tai Po could be evacuated and quarantined
- Three new infections bring local tally to 140, with a patient separately testing preliminarily positive
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
