The government has stepped in to address Hong Kong’s mask crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
More than 90 per cent of applicants to Hong Kong government’s subsidy for mask production fail to meet standards
- Those capable of producing at least 500,000 masks a month will be given up to HK$3 million, according to scheme
- But of 63 entries received by the Hong Kong Productivity Council, only two qualify for funding
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The government has stepped in to address Hong Kong’s mask crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: K.Y. Cheng