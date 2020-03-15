The government has stepped in to address Hong Kong’s mask crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
More than 90 per cent of applicants to Hong Kong government’s subsidy for mask production fail to meet standards

  • Those capable of producing at least 500,000 masks a month will be given up to HK$3 million, according to scheme
  • But of 63 entries received by the Hong Kong Productivity Council, only two qualify for funding
Kanis Leung
Updated: 4:00pm, 15 Mar, 2020

