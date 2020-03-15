The Hong Kong government has been pressed to carry out more coronavirus tests in an intervention by two public health experts. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government told to double the number of tests conducted daily amid fears over complacency

  • More testing needed to keep track of the virus’ spread in the city, according to two leading figures in the contagion fight
  • Top microbiologist calls for all arrivals into Hong Kong from United States and Britain to undergo mandatory self-quarantine
Tony Cheung
Updated: 5:36pm, 15 Mar, 2020

