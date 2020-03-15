Paramedics in full protective gear enter Heng Tei House on Sunday Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: eight more households evacuated from Hong Kong housing block after three earlier infections in building

  • Residents from nine households across six floors of block in Tai Po’s Fu Heng Estate were evacuated on Saturday and taken to quarantine sites
  • City recorded four more confirmed cases on Sunday, bringing total to 145
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Tony Cheung and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 5:59pm, 15 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Paramedics in full protective gear enter Heng Tei House on Sunday Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE