Paramedics in full protective gear enter Heng Tei House on Sunday Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: eight more households evacuated from Hong Kong housing block after three earlier infections in building
- Residents from nine households across six floors of block in Tai Po’s Fu Heng Estate were evacuated on Saturday and taken to quarantine sites
- City recorded four more confirmed cases on Sunday, bringing total to 145
