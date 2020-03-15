The measures will start on Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Hong Kong issues ‘red’ travel alert on the United States, Britain and Ireland and imposes quarantine measures on arrivals

  • Compulsory home quarantine will apply to people who have been to the three countries in the past 14 days, government says
  • Situation around the world is evolving rapidly and members of the public are strongly urged to avoid non-essential travel outside Hong Kong, it says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Phila Siu and Christy Leung

Updated: 9:18pm, 15 Mar, 2020

