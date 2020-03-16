Mandatory health reporting mechanisms are being unheeded by residents returning to the city, a top Hong Kong microbiologist warned on March 16. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: top expert calls for quarantine for all arrivals to Hong Kong as seven of 10 recent Covid-19 cases believed imported

  • Ten of 33 recent confirmed cases experienced throat pain or fevers before boarding flights to city, but failed to report it upon return
  • Others suggest banning non-resident travellers arriving from red travel alert countries
Karen Zhang
Updated: 3:14pm, 16 Mar, 2020

