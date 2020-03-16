Travellers at London’s Heathrow Airport on Saturday. Tickets from the aviation hub to Hong Kong were being sold for more than HK$43,000 with Cathay Pacific. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: as travellers rush to beat quarantine measures on Britain and the US, flights to Hong Kong balloon in price

  • Arrivals from popular study-abroad destinations, as well as Ireland and Egypt, face 14-day orders from Thursday
  • Some flights from London have quadrupled in price
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Chris Lau and Laura Westbrook

Updated: 5:29pm, 16 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Travellers at London’s Heathrow Airport on Saturday. Tickets from the aviation hub to Hong Kong were being sold for more than HK$43,000 with Cathay Pacific. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE