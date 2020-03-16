Domestic helpers don masks as they socialise in Central on their day off, but some have told a survey they cannot rely on their employers to issue them with the products. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong employers called ‘irresponsible’ as survey reveals 50,000 domestic helpers not given masks, sanitiser
- Poll finds 14 per cent of domestic helpers in Hong Kong have received no basic anti-contagion equipment from their employers
- Group representing households slams findings as ‘impossible’ because its members are vigilant against Covid-19 spread in their own homes
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Domestic helpers don masks as they socialise in Central on their day off, but some have told a survey they cannot rely on their employers to issue them with the products. Photo: Nora Tam