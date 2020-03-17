With barriers to travel soaring amid the growing coronavirus epidemic, local travel agencies have had little choice but to shut down international tours. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: as barriers to movement rise, Hong Kong travel agencies pull plug on international tour groups

  • Tourism lawmaker predicts local travel agencies could see income flatline amid travel curbs and slashing of airline flight schedules
  • Wing On Travel scrapped all April tours after Carrie Lam extended red travel alert to all foreign countries
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 2:34pm, 17 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

With barriers to travel soaring amid the growing coronavirus epidemic, local travel agencies have had little choice but to shut down international tours. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE