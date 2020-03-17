Some people are unable to provide a sputum, or phlegm, sample for testing. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus can be transmitted through faeces, Chinese University study confirms, with experts suggesting stool tests as alternative screening tool

  • Some respiratory system specimens tested negative for Covid-19 but coronavirus was detected in faecal samples from all 14 patients in study
  • None of the urine specimens contained the virus, and it was only detected in the blood of four patients
Phila Siu
Updated: 6:55pm, 17 Mar, 2020

