First dog found with coronavirus has died after returning home virus-free from quarantine, Hong Kong authorities reveal

  • The 17-year-old Pomeranian, which belonged to a Covid-19 patient, had been under quarantine at a government facility since February 26, and returned home on Saturday
  • Owner said she was not willing to do an autopsy to examine cause of death, according to Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 2:34am, 18 Mar, 2020

The Pomeranian had returned home after being in quarantine. Photo: Facebook
