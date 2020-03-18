The Pomeranian had returned home after being in quarantine. Photo: Facebook
First dog found with coronavirus has died after returning home virus-free from quarantine, Hong Kong authorities reveal
- The 17-year-old Pomeranian, which belonged to a Covid-19 patient, had been under quarantine at a government facility since February 26, and returned home on Saturday
- Owner said she was not willing to do an autopsy to examine cause of death, according to Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department
