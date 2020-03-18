Mandatory quarantine has been extended to aircrew by the Department of Health but there are legitimate ways to opt out. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government extends new travel restrictions to aircrew but exemptions still apply

  • Flight attendants concerned over infection risk on aircraft with crew allowed to work even when they should be in isolation
  • Department of Health extends mandatory quarantine or medical surveillance coming into force on Thursday to aircrew, though opt-outs are available
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Lilian Cheng
