Hong Kong faces a surge in imported coronavirus infections. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: as imported cases surge, eight more test tentatively positive in Hong Kong

  • All but one of the new cases, which still require confirmation, involve people who recently travelled abroad
  • That could raise the city’s infection total to 175, and comes after the first double-digit daily increase in more than a month
Victor Ting and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 1:10pm, 18 Mar, 2020

