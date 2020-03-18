Hong Kong faces a surge in imported coronavirus infections. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: as imported cases surge, eight more test tentatively positive in Hong Kong
- All but one of the new cases, which still require confirmation, involve people who recently travelled abroad
- That could raise the city’s infection total to 175, and comes after the first double-digit daily increase in more than a month
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong faces a surge in imported coronavirus infections. Photo: Sam Tsang