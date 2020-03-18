The 17-year-old Pomeranian very likely died from causes unrelated to its positive coronavirus test, a medical source told the Post on March 18.Photo: Facebook
Coronavirus: ‘very unlikely’ Hong Kong dog that tested positive died from Covid-19, source says, citing old age, underlying illnesses

  • The Pomeranian, quite old by the breed’s standards, was suffering from other underlying illnesses even before its ‘weak positive’ test
  • Despite no evidence dogs can transmit the virus, one pet advocacy group said they had seen an uptick in the abandonment of small dogs in the past month
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 4:10pm, 18 Mar, 2020

