The 17-year-old Pomeranian very likely died from causes unrelated to its positive coronavirus test, a medical source told the Post on March 18.Photo: Facebook
Coronavirus: ‘very unlikely’ Hong Kong dog that tested positive died from Covid-19, source says, citing old age, underlying illnesses
- The Pomeranian, quite old by the breed’s standards, was suffering from other underlying illnesses even before its ‘weak positive’ test
- Despite no evidence dogs can transmit the virus, one pet advocacy group said they had seen an uptick in the abandonment of small dogs in the past month
