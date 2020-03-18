A dream trip to Morocco for some Hongkongers is turning into a nightmare after the country banned both inbound and outbound flight in a bid to protect against the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong tourists scramble for way home as Morocco halts all inbound, outbound flights
- Tour group operators and individual travellers alike now looking to the government for help in navigating exit
- One city resident who spoke to the Post said she had already seen three outbound flights she booked fall through
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A dream trip to Morocco for some Hongkongers is turning into a nightmare after the country banned both inbound and outbound flight in a bid to protect against the coronavirus. Photo: AFP