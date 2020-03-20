The investment bank is closing two floors in the Cheung Kong Center. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: Goldman Sachs banker in Hong Kong hospitalised as ‘highly probable case of Covid-19’
- Bank says it is closing two floors in Cheung Kong Center in Central until further notice ‘out of an abundance of caution’
- All staff from investment banking division will work from home until further notice, it says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
