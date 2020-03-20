Mental health service providers in Hong Kong say they have been receiving more inquiries for help in recent weeks. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: outbreak in Hong Kong tests mental health of residents already strained by months of social unrest

  • For some people coping with diagnosed conditions, the upheaval of daily life has become overwhelming
  • Experts warn that an excessive focus on hygiene, or ‘health anxiety’, and extreme isolation can lead to emotional problems later on
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Mental health service providers in Hong Kong say they have been receiving more inquiries for help in recent weeks. Illustration: Kaliz Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE