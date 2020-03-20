Victor Lam apologised for the issues with the implementation. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: only a third of Hong Kong’s quarantine tracking bracelets are working, government admits

  • Many travellers told to self-isolate have complained they never received the SMS message to initiate a smartphone app connected to the wristbands
  • Chief information officer apologises and says staff will work out kinks in the system
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 1:38pm, 20 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Victor Lam apologised for the issues with the implementation. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE