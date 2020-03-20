Professor Gabriel Leung said Hong Kong was letting down its guard against the Covid-19 outbreak too soon. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong sees 48 new cases in biggest daily jump yet as experts warn about imported infections
- Increase comes as government adviser says residents letting their guard down too soon
- Top microbiologist warns residents to brace for 200 imported cases of Covid-19 in the next two to three weeks
