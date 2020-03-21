Cleaners move in to disinfect California Tower in the party hub of Lan Kwai Fong on the day dozens of new coronavirus cases took Hong Kong’s infected total above 250. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s single-day record of 48 new cases signals full onslaught to come
- Surge in confirmed cases takes city total to 256 and serves as stark reminder that imported, community infections could overwhelm Hong Kong
- Most new patients have returned from overseas amid bleak warnings from health experts fearing tsunami of fresh infections in days ahead
