Medical experts warn the influx of arrivals from overseas have raised the risk of another surge in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: hotels not ideal for quarantine, Hong Kong government says while it extends tests on airport arrivals to AsiaWorld-Expo site
- Concern centres on air-conditioning systems and carpets in hotels which are ‘not ideal for a quarantine environment’
- Health minister Sophia Chan says AsiaWorld-Expo near airport will be used to conduct virus tests even on arrivals without any symptoms
