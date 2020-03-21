New cases have been recorded in Hong Kong after health experts predicted a Covid-19 surge. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 17 new confirmed infections in Hong Kong with 20 more people testing positive

  • 20-month-old child among 37 people revealed as either confirmed as infected or testing initially positive
  • Most of the newly confirmed patients have travel history, as confirmed city total rises to 273
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 5:43pm, 21 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

New cases have been recorded in Hong Kong after health experts predicted a Covid-19 surge. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE