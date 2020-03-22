St Paul's Co-educational College in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

St Paul’s Co-educational College alumni association plans annual meeting in Hong Kong despite coronavirus fears

  • Hundreds may take part in association’s executive council election to be held at ballroom of InterContinental hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Infectious diseases specialist Dr Joseph Tsang advises against holding large gatherings amid pandemic
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 1:33pm, 22 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

St Paul's Co-educational College in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE