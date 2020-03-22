The entertainment hub of Lan Kwai Fong in Central is deserted. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health expert piles pressure on government to limit hours of eateries and bars, follow Britain’s example of compensating workers

  • HKU epidemiologist Gabriel Leung warns that painful decision is necessary and it is a ‘matter of great urgency’ to stem the tide of imported cases
  • He says legislation is needed if people do not have self-discipline, and authorities should also extend airport tests to all arrivals
Natalie Wong
Updated: 2:38pm, 22 Mar, 2020

