Coronavirus: after Singapore and Taiwan close borders, calls for Hong Kong to do the same

  • City records second-biggest single-day spike in infections since outbreak began – more than half involving people returning from North America, Europe and Asia
  • Doctors call for stronger action on arrivals
Phila Siu , Lilian Cheng and Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:57pm, 22 Mar, 2020

Travellers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Nora Tam
