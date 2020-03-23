Travellers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport are questioned by Department of Health staff. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong doctor who monitored travellers at city airport tests positive for Covid-19

  • The female Department of Health employee had been tasked with signing quarantine orders at airport
  • She had been assigned to role since March 16
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Alvin Lum and Victor Ting

Updated: 11:06am, 23 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Travellers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport are questioned by Department of Health staff. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE