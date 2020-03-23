Travellers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport are questioned by Department of Health staff. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong doctor who monitored travellers at city airport tests positive for Covid-19
- The female Department of Health employee had been tasked with signing quarantine orders at airport
- She had been assigned to role since March 16
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
