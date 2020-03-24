Can supercharged anti-epidemic measures stop Hong Kong undoing its good work? Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong has flattened the curve but can it stay the course – or will imported cases and complacency derail efforts?
- The experience of Sars meant Hongkongers kicked into prevention mode much more quickly than others around the world when Covid-19 hit
- Can the supercharged anti-epidemic measures announced on Monday stop the city undoing its good work?
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Can supercharged anti-epidemic measures stop Hong Kong undoing its good work? Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen