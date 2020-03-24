The popular nightlife area of Lan Kwai Fong stands nearly empty on Monday night amid news of cases in the area and a threatened government ban on alcohol sales. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 30 new cases, including six tied to Lan Kwai Fong nightlife area

  • More than half the new cases, aged 15 to 66, had recently travelled abroad
  • Number of confirmed cases tied to popular nightlife area now 17; another Cathay Pacific flight attendant also among latest group
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Phila Siu and Zoe Low

Updated: 5:22pm, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The popular nightlife area of Lan Kwai Fong stands nearly empty on Monday night amid news of cases in the area and a threatened government ban on alcohol sales. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE