Mask wearers dominate Hong Kong’s streets but some sections of society are seen as less scrupulous in guarding against the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus exposes cultural divide in Hong Kong as expats shun masks, shirk self-isolation
- Spike of Covid-19 cases fuelled by Hongkongers returning from abroad leads to criticism of expat response to crisis
- Tales of quarantine parties, refusals to self-isolate and mask avoidance trigger blame game with rush of new infections predicted
