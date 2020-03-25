McDonald’s restaurants have been a refuge for many of the city’s homeless. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s homeless ‘McRefugees’ scramble for places to stay as McDonald’s axes dine-in services in evening to help fight pandemic
- McDonald’s Hong Kong has announced it will suspend its dine-in services from 6pm to 4am at all of its 244 outlets from Wednesday for two weeks
- For homeless men like Tony, who spend their nights in the firm’s restaurants, the change will mean finding a park or underpass to sleep in instead
