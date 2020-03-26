Better personal and environmental hygiene practices, travel restrictions, school closures, more rigorous testing, and an expanded coverage of vaccination are among factors that made the influenza season less fatal this year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus measures help Hong Kong flu season end early
- Better hygiene practices, work from home, school closures, rigorous testing, and wider vaccination coverage are among factors that made influenza less fatal
- Number of deaths more than halved at 113 this year from 356 in 2019, while intensive care unit admissions dropped from 601 to 182
