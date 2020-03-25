Travellers in full protective gear walk through the arrival terminal of Hong Kong International Airport on March 24. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records 24 new cases, mostly people with travel history
- City’s total rises to 410, despite stepped-up efforts to contain spread
- Confirmed cases include five students returning from overseas
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Travellers in full protective gear walk through the arrival terminal of Hong Kong International Airport on March 24. Photo: EPA