Numerous restaurants in Hong Kong’s popular Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district have temporarily shuttered in the face of a sharp business downturn driven by the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: Robert Ng
Coronavirus: with alcohol ban looming, Hong Kong bars, restaurants announce own anti-epidemic measures

  • ‘We’re taking the initiative and hope there is no need for legislation,’ catering sector lawmaker says at Wednesday press briefing
  • Voluntary moves include operating at half capacity and spacing out tables, while stakeholder group petitions for benefits for furloughed workers
Kanis Leung
Updated: 10:41pm, 25 Mar, 2020

