Online orders through HKTV Mall have been buoyed by people staying home during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers staying home to avoid Covid-19 are behind forecast doubling of HKTV Mall orders, Hong Kong Television Network boss Ricky Wong says
- Predicted doubling of internet shopping orders to HK$1.2 billion attributed to self-isolating trend during the pandemic
- However, parent company Hong Kong Television Network’s annual net loss continues to rise, up to HK$289.9 million last year
