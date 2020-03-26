Online orders through HKTV Mall have been buoyed by people staying home during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers staying home to avoid Covid-19 are behind forecast doubling of HKTV Mall orders, Hong Kong Television Network boss Ricky Wong says

  • Predicted doubling of internet shopping orders to HK$1.2 billion attributed to self-isolating trend during the pandemic
  • However, parent company Hong Kong Television Network’s annual net loss continues to rise, up to HK$289.9 million last year
Kanis Leung
Updated: 10:48pm, 26 Mar, 2020

