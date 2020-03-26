A Hong Kong resident returns from Hubei province on Thursday night. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: officials defend Hong Kong’s home-quarantine measures as experts warn more must be done to contain spread of epidemic
- Mainland China visitors and returnees are not required to wear tracking wristbands or undergo sampling virus tests like those returning from overseas
- Government flew home 558 Hongkongers who had been stranded in Hubei province on Wednesday and Thursday
