Coronavirus: Tao Heung Holdings to suspend dinner services at almost all of its 50 Chinese restaurants across Hong Kong for two weeks

  • McDonald’s and Cafe de Coral also suspended evening dine-in services, while city leader Carrie Lam may implement tougher measures against public gatherings
  • Catering sector lawmaker Tommy Cheung urges restaurants to implement eight measures for two weeks to guard against pandemic
Kanis Leung
Updated: 2:24pm, 27 Mar, 2020

Customers at a Tao Heung restaurant in Mong Kok. The group’s Chinese restaurants will end services at 4pm from March 28 to April 10. Photo: Edmond So
